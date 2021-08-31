Cullybackey lighting and road safety issues tackled

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has thanked the authorities for responding positively to a campaign to improve defective street lights in Cullybackey.

The MP said, “Street lighting is going to be improved in Queens Park Cullybackey with the installation of two new street lights.

“ In other areas of poor lighting larger poles are being installed to improve quality of service.

“This work will commence in next number of weeks and be ready for the winter. I welcome the response to requests for these improvements.”

Local man Ald. Tommy Nicholl said he was ‘delighted to work with our MP’ in ensuring that residents o get adequate Street Lighting and the necessary quality that they deserve.

He said: “Whilst there are a number of areas where energy saving initiatives can be implemented, these must be considered in parallel with the range of community benefits that street lighting provides.

“This follows on from the Health and Safety work that we have accomplished at the approach leading to the entrance to the Housing Development including jiggle bars.

“This will help to alleviate the speed problem on the Dreen Road.

“It is felt the addition of a tactile feature such as jiggle bars may be beneficial to hopefully remind and encourage road users to pay attention to the upcoming left hand junction.

“It should hopefully provide an additional level of safety for those exiting this junction at Queens Park.”