Review into South Armagh policing

CHIEF Constable Simon Byrne will later today, Tuesday, meet with representatives of the local community in South Armagh to discuss the findings of a comprehensive report into policing in the local area.

The wide-ranging review into local policing was initiated by the Chief Constable in January 2020.

An extensive community consultation process and detailed operational analysis was undertaken between February 2020 - October 2020.

The Review sought to assess the style, tone and accessibility of local policing and whether it was appropriately aligned to community expectations and needs. The findings are detailed in a 169-page report, which makes 50 recommendations for change.

The findings and recommendations focus on six core areas, including; confidence and legitimacy, organisational culture, image and identity, engagement, leadership and accountability and integrity.