Rotary members get the wheels turning for Africa project

THE Rotary Club of Limavady are gathering bikes for the School Bikes for Africa project.

Local bikes which are no longer wanted are gathered by the club and taken to HMP Magilligan where the prisoners work on them and make them road worthy.

300 bikes are then taken to the port in Dun Laoghaire where they are shipped to the Gambia in Africa for kids to use to get to school over very difficult road surfaces.

