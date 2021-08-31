Immerse yourself in culture during European Heritage Open Days

LOCAL people are being encouraged to avail of the opportunity to visit some of the fascinating venues throwing open their doors as part of European Heritage Open Days (EHOD).

EHOD21, which is supported by the Department for Communities, celebrates all things cultural from September 6 to 12 showcases some of the historic and architectural gems right here on our own doorstep – with free entry to venues during the open door events planned from September 10 to 12.

This year the European wide theme of 'Inclusion – Exploring our hidden history together' is about celebrating inclusiveness and diversity, offering a chance for everyone to explore our shared cultural legacy.

Derry's iconic Guildhall, the Tower Museum, St Eugene's Cathedral, Creggan Country Park, St Augustine's Church and Gray's Printing Press in Strabane will be among the 250 venues providing opportunities to experience the heritage of the district first hand.

There is a wide range of activities on offer from guided tours and walks to exhibitions and talks.

Digital events will also take place right throughout the week.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said EHOD21 offered the chance for local people to find out more about their own story.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic I think we have all developed a greater appreciation for the things which we can enjoy right here on our own doorstep.

"We have had few opportunities to engage with cultural events and venues over the past 18 months and the European Heritage Open Days give us free access to some of the places which are now reopened and welcoming visitors once again.

"We have some fantastic historic and cultural venues here in the City and District which immerse visitors in our fascinating story and offer a diverse range of experiences and perspectives capturing and unravelling our complex and colourful past."

You can find out more about all the participating venues and activities on offer here https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/articles/european-heritage-open-days

In line with the current COVID-19 guidance and regulations please be advised that participating properties may have some COVID-19 restrictions in place.