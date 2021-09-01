Festival Lough Erne is back with a difference!

FESTIVAL Lough Erne is back for 2021, but with a difference! This year the Festival celebrates Lough Erne and all it has to offer with a diverse range of activities spread right across the waterways.

Kicking off on Sunday, September 12, this year’s Festival is a week-long event with an exciting programme of activities on and off the water.

Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Geopark’s Heritage Champions have put together a fabulous programme of events to take place at several locations in the Geopark – arts and crafts, guided walks and one-off unique experiences including an enchanted forest picnic at Castle Caldwell.

Get the adrenaline pumping on the Wibit water park at Share Discovery Village, try paddling or kayaking with Blue Green Yonder or have a go at sailing with Lough Erne Yacht Club who will offer sailability courses throughout the week.

Explore Enniskillen, the island town, by water on a “Wee Red Boat”, a paddle board or even a hydrobike (by light!).

A more relaxing way to enjoy our waterways is via Erne Water Taxi. Barry and his crew will take you on an Upper Lough Erne adventure discovering the history and heritage of the area along the way.

During the weekend of September 17 to 19, an exclusive boat tour service will operate between the marina and Belleek village allowing you to experience the village like the Vikings from centuries gone by or modern anglers.

From the comfort of your home tune in to a variety of online talks and webinars all with interesting stories and tales from the Lough.

Appreciate nature and the stunning landscape along the water’s edge with Loughshore Walks available at Crom Estate and Castle Archdale or try an E-Bike Tour with Corralea Activity Centre.

For a more tranquil experience how about Dawn Yoga at Devenish Island or a Moonlight Paddle – the perfect opportunity to quiet the mind and take in the idyllic surroundings.

And of course, we haven’t forgotten about the food and drink - Enniskillen Taste Experience will host a food and drink tour in the Irish language; visit the Boatyard Distillery for a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery or indulge in the finest local cuisine in the middle of the forest at Castle Caldwell.

Plus, Enniskillen BID, in partnership with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, have a fantastic Dine Out offer exclusively for the festival which you won’t want to miss.

Festival Lough Erne is organised and funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. All activities are available at a reduced rate throughout the festival and available to pre book online.

The festival is organised in line with current government guidance relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information and to book see festivallougherne.com or find us on social media #FestErne