Over 700 new Covid cases confirmed in BT34 and BT35

OVER 700 new cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in the Postal districts of BT34 and BT 35 in the past week.

From August 19 to 25th, 1,010 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Newry, Mourne and Down District. The total number of Covid cases now stands at 18,863.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in the 20-39 age bracket, 348.

The number of Delta Cionfirmed cases in the District is currently 1,319 with anothert 1,592 probable cases.

Figures from the Department of Health also reveal 242 covid deaths have been recorded in the Newry, Mourne and District since the pandemic began

Figures published by NISRA show that 36 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 14th August to 20th August 2021. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 20th August 2021 has now reached 3,140. Of these, 2,097 (66.8%) took place in hospital, 794 (25.3%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 235 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations. The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to 20th August 2021 was 2,291. The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,039 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place somewhere other than the care home) occurring between 18th March 2020 and 20th August 2021. This accounts for 33.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 20th August 2021 (week 33, 2021) was 343, 12 more than in week 32 and 64 more than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 279.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 43 (12.5%) of the 343 deaths registered in week 33, an increase of three from the previous week, and the largest number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in one week since week ending 26th February 2021 (55). The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 20th August 2021 has now reached 3,129.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 75.5% of the 3,129 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19th March 2020 and 20th August 2021.

Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.1% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.5% respectively). Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.8 and 2.6 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).