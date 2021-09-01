Water safety equipment replaced at Moor Lough

DERRY and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has been working with local lowland rescue organisation, Community Rescue Service, to provide replacement water safety equipment at Moor Lough.

This new equipment will be located at key positions along the banks of the lough and will replace the equipment that has gone missing over the years.

This community safety initiative follows the installation of forty life belts and casings along the Foyle and Mourne Rivers and four life belts and casing at Enagh Lough in Strathfoyle.

PCSP chairperson, Alderman Maurice Devenney said the equipment could be invaluable in saving a life.

"I am delighted that the PCSP was able to enhance the safety of the lough through providing this life saving equipment," he said.

"Previous installations along the Foyle and Mourne rivers and at Enagh Lough have proved invaluable to our emergency services.

"We hope that the provision of this life saving equipment will ensure that the lough is a safer place for all its users.

£I would particularly like to thank the Community Rescue Service (Strabane Unit) whose Cadets recently carried out an audit of the safety equipment at the lough, and who have agreed to monitor the equipment and advise of any defective or missing equipment."

Ivan Barr, District Commander with the Community Rescue Service, added: "The lack of life belts and water safety equipment at the lough was identified as a concern by local users of the lough which prompted our cadets to carry out an audit of the area.

"We are delighted that the PCSP, without hesitation, have stepped in and quickly addressed this matter in the interest of community safety.

"The lough is utilised by many groups for fishing and recreation and this provision will definitely enhance the safety of the area."

He continued: "We are delighted that our cadets will be working with young people to educate them on water safety and the importance of protecting this investment from our PCSP."