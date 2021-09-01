Man due in court charged with aggravated burglary

A 34 year-old man arrested by detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in the Strabane area has been charged.

 He is charged with a number of offences including criminal damage, common assault and aggravated burglary.

 He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, September 1).

 A 30 year-old man arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 21 year-old male remains under arrest at this stage.

