Back to School!

Returning to school can often be challenging for some children. Education has taken a back seat over the summer and children can feel quite rusty picking up where they left off. Lazy mid-week mornings and adventures are no more.

School mornings can be understandably stressful. Trying to get yourself and children dressed, fed, remembering things like football boots or swimsuits while being under a time constraint will often lead to panic. Ask your child to help you layout everything required for the following morning: uniforms, coats, bags, PE kits etc.

Breakfast

Most of our parents/guardians told us: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there is an excellent reason behind this message. A balanced breakfast acts as brainpower as it will help improve children’s concentration and memory. Although it may be challenging to feed a child who says that they are not hungry, this will leave them feeling tired, restless and irritable, not a great combination for a day of learning and play ahead. If your child is a fussy eater, try involving them in a breakfast plan. Draw out a list of healthy options and agree on a few easy to prepare meals. Save even more time for that morning rush by preparing as much of the breakfast meal the night before: leave bowls and cereal boxes on the table, have fruit cut up in the fridge etc.

Snacks & Lunch

It is important to keep snacks and lunches healthy like fruits, veggie sticks, cereal bars, and sandwiches. A good rule of thumb is to include as many colours of the rainbow in your child’s food as it helps ensure that they have all of the vitamins and nutrients they need.

Establish a Bedtime Routine

Establishing a bedtime routine will help children fall and stay asleep. Children thrive on routine, and although bedtimes may have been relaxed a little over the summer months, it is crucial to implement a routine asap. From experience, trying to teach a child who lacks sleep or a substantial breakfast is nearly impossible. There is no one size fits all method when it comes to bedtime routines. It is about figuring out what works for your family. A routine could include: pyjamas on, brush teeth, wash up, reading (on their own or together), and then lights out. Keep it simple but most importantly, keep it repetitive.

Homework Routine

It is equally important to implement a homework routine as early as possible. After a long summer, this may prove difficult, but it is important to persevere like all routines.

Parents often voice their dilemma of getting children to do their homework and having to sit with them for hours to ensure that it is done right.

The two main reasons for this are lack of self-motivation or simply not understanding the task. Homework helps reinforce in-school learning and promotes independence. Try sitting with your child for the first five minutes to ensure they know what has to be done and then leave them to it.

Sometimes children will surprise you when their safety net is removed.

You can help establish a homework routine by creating a relaxed environment where the child completes their homework at the same time each day. If your child struggles with a particular subject, it is often beneficial to start with this. Keep all stationery, resources, Google Classroom/Seesaw logins within reaching distance of the study area.

