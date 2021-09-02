Brave Connor is a miracle mile hero!

A disabled Ballymena man has raised vital funds for a local children’s charity with a courageous sponsored walk through the town.

On Saturday morning, Connor McDonagh left his wheelchair behind and stepped out on a truly tough test of endurance which saw him walk a route of one mile around Ballymena town centre.

Every step of his journey required a huge mental and physical effort. His mum Janette saidthat one mile would feel like a marathon distance to Connor - but he battled on to complete his challenge with support from family and friends.

Connor, who has cerebral palsy and suffers from epilepsy, wanted to give his support to the Mark Lynn CHD Foundation which raises funds to help children who suffer from serious, often life-limiting, health conditions.

A gofundme page was set up to allow donors to make their contributions to support Connor in his heroic efforts and, so far, some £2,500 has been raised with more yet to come.

Donna Lynn, founder of the Mark Lynn CHD foundation, said:"I'm so proud of Connor and his mum Janette. I was there to support his efforts on Saturday and I can say it was hugely emotional experience."

Connor’s mum Janette said: “We wanted to give something back to the Mark Lynn Foundation for the great kindnesses they show to so many sick and disabled children.

“Mark suffered from congenital heart disease and pulmonary stenosis from birth. He underwent open heart surgery at just three weeks old and went on to have three more open heart surgeries along with numerous other surgeries in his wee short life.

“Sadly Mark passed away in 2018 Aged just 8 years old and Mark's family set up this foundation in his memory so they could help so many other children with chronic illness including Connor.

“I am so proud that Connor achieved this goal. I know how tough it was for him but it's been for a great cause. I would like to thank everyone who helped in any way for their support."