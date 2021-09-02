Newry schools to benefit from speed safety scheme

SEVEN local schools and Colleges are to be benefit from new 20mph road safety schemes.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon has announced the roll out of Phase 2 of the part-time 20mph speed limit schemes at 106 schools across Northern Ireland.

This takes the total number of schools benefiting from this new road safety scheme introduced by Minister Mallon to 209.

The local schools to be included in the scheme are: Newtownhamilton PS & Newtownhamilton High School; Sacred Heart Grammar School (Newry) & St Ronan's PS (Newry); St Laurence O'Toole PS (Beleek); St Mark's High School (Warrenpoint) and St Peter's PS (Cloughreagh).

Making the announcement, Minister Mallon said: “I’m delighted that phase 1 of my part-time 20mph speed limits initiative has been delivered to 103 schools across Northern Ireland ensuring that children, parents and staff will be safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis.

“Given the success of this initiative, I am today pleased to announce Phase 2 which will see a further 106 schools at 99 sites across the North benefitting from the introduction of new reduced speed limits. Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“For Phase 2, schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads divisions and schools in each division were identified based on considerations of need and individual site constraints. My officials are working hard to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place this new tranche of part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.