Sasha has designs on film work after fashion study in the US!

TWO BSc Hons Fashion Production and Business students are jetting off to study in the United States this month as part of the British Council’s Study USA programme.

Sasha Dempsey and Emma Burns, are both currently Belfast Met Undergraduates.

They will be among 61 students from across Northern Ireland on the programme that enables students to study business or STEM subjects for a year in American colleges.

Emma Burns has just arrived at Lincoln Nebraska - and the 21-year-old hopes that it will help her realise her dream of working in the fashion industry.

“The subject really is a passion of mine and I look forward to returning to the classroom for my final year in Titanic Quarter as the campus is really beautiful!” she said.

She will also be reunited with classmate Sasha, who is from Ballyclare.

She is currently studying her degree in Fashion Production and Business and will spend the next year in Illinois at North Central College.

“I applied for Study USA as I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone,” she said.

“ I want to experience the different culture that America has to offer and explore Chicago.

“When I return home, I'm hoping to move into the film industry or the luxury fashion industry.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, wished the both well.

“This has been a challenging year for our students, and we are delighted that they will be able to take part in the programme this coming academic year.

“Through international mobility programmes like Study USA, students can enhance their employability skills and obtain greater intercultural understanding, helping to prepare them for work in a global economy.

“We wish this year’s students every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Roisin McCaffrey, Curriculum Area Manager for Art and Fashion, heartily agreed.

“I am delighted to congratulate both Emma and Sasha on being selected for the Study USA programme and wish them well for their year ahead.

“Fashion is a global business, as is Costume for TV and Film, an industry that has seen significant growth and contributes substantially to the Northern Ireland economy.

“This experience will develop Emma and Sasha’s understanding of these industries within another culture and provide them with invaluable employability skills for their futures within these industries.”