Will Victoria impress Boy George?

LOCAL songstress Victoria McClements has recently announced her involvement in an upcoming televised talent show, The Big Deal!

Victoria will be performing alongside her partner Conor Taggart in their popular double act, Bello Duo.

Bello Duo has made a formidable name for themselves in a comparatively short period of time, renowned for their impressive harmonies and skilled operatic re-imaginings of popular songs.

Their journey to stardom all began whilst isolating together during lockdown, as the loving couple began to sing together.

Their passion for song soon became a means of celebrating the NHS, with the pair performing for their neighbours every Thursday night.

The concerts became a highlight for the street, and Bello Duo soon realised that they had something very special to share with the world.

The couple has since released an album, music videos and racked up substantial views on YouTube for their live performances.

Bello Duo are no stranger to televison either, having appeared on the Nolan Show, CFN New York and UTV News.

Antrim girl Victoria has built a reputation in her own right within the town, and beyond, for her musical talent.

Attending Antrim Primary and Antrim Grammar School, she nurtured her singing skills and often performed on the school stage.

Victoria soon shed the school stage for the real deal and has since performed at as part of Youth Lyric, Belfast Operatic Company, The MAC, The Grand Opera House - and has even performed the American National Anthem at the US Consulate’s Independence Day Garden Party!

Opportunity could knock with The Big Deal, in which Bello Duo will perform with the view of winning the life-changing prize pot of €50,000!

Yet, this will be no easy feat.

Hosted by Vogue Williams, the star-studded panel consisting of judges out to find Ireland’s next big star includes Boy George, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra.

But there’s a twist. After each act, the performers will be offered a cash buyout to leave the show. If the acts accept the money, they will abstain from the opportunity to win the ultimate jackpot.

How will Duo Bello fair? We'll just have to wait and see...

Catch Bello Duo on The Big Deal, available on Virgin Media One on September4 at 8pm.