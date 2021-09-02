Council leisure centres offering free sign up for September

DERRY City and Strabane District Council’s leisure centres are offering local people an added incentive to get fit this autumn.

Anyone signing up for All-Inclusive Membership from September 1 to 19 will receive the month of September free of charge as part of their package.

The offer applies to council’s leisure centres at Brooke Park, the Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre and Derg Valley Leisure Centre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged people to avail of the offer and begin their fitness journey.

“The autumn is traditionally a time when people set new fitness goals following the summer holidays and with the added incentive of your first month free there has never been a better time to join our leisure centres,” he said.

“Your membership includes access to all our sites where you can avail of the gyms, swimming pools and a climbing wall.

“Our coaches will be on hand to guide you through your induction and get you used to the facilities and offer one to one motivational sessions and classes.”​

You can sign up for your membership now at derrystrabaneleisure.com where there is an option to book your training slot at the centre gyms and swimming pools.