Criminal damage at community centre

POLICE are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a rural community hall.

Sometime between August 20 and 22, an incident at Aughabrack Community Centre resulted in a fence being damaged as well as a motorcycle.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

"If you were in the area and noticed anything, please give us a call on 101 quoting police reference 835 26/08/21," a police spokesperson said.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.