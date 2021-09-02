Vaccination team returning to north coast to offer first doses

NORTH Coast residents have another opportunity this weekend to get vaccinated in the local area.

The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team will be offering first dose vaccinations at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Portrush on Saturday September 4 from 10am until 5pm.

The team will also be visiting Coleraine Town Hall on Sunday September 12 from 10am until 5pm. These are the only dates currently scheduled for the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The team will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in eight weeks to receive their second dose.