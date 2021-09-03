Gray Design celebrate 15th Birthday with “bespoke home” prize

Innovative Architectural Practice, Gray Design, are celebrating their 15th Birthday with a fabulous prize giveaway. Open to anyone looking to build a bespoke home, one lucky winner will receive a free design service ready to submit to their local planning office.

Barry Gray, Director, commented “We get a real buzz out of helping private clients create their perfect homes. We know the process of selecting an architect can see daunting for many. However, we make our clients feel at ease from the first meeting right through to the keys being handed over at the end.

“To mark our anniversary, we thought it would be a fantastic gesture to help someone by offering an inspiring design. Wherever you are based in Northern Ireland or Republic of Ireland we would encourage you to get in touch.

To enter, simply complete the contact form at www.graydesignltd.co.uk and include 15th Anniversary competition in the subject line. The full terms and conditions are available on the website. The winner will be selected at random on Thursday 21st October 2021.

Established in Newry in 2006, Gray Design has expanded significantly and have now offices in Belfast and Dublin too. They offer a full design and project management service to a range of clients across multiple sectors. These include Bespoke homes, Commercial, Industrial, Residential Development, Leisure and Interior Design.

Colin D’Alton, Director, added “We are delighted to have reached this major milestone for the firm. The business has grown considerably since we first opened our doors. We have a fantastic team of highly qualified professionals who deliver a very personal service.

We are so grateful to the hundreds of clients who have chosen Gray Design to create their bespoke home. We look forward to meeting the prize winner and working with them over the months ahead.