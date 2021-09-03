Donate 4 donut at Warrenpoint Credit Union

W.B.R Credit Union are hosting a ‘Donate 4 Donut’ fundraiser which aims to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice Services.

The ‘Donate for Donut’ fundraiser will take place on Friday, 10th September at the W.B.R office in Warrenpoint. W.B.R Credit Union are delighted to have local donut venue Friscos providing individually boxed donuts on the day and members can call in and ‘Donate 4 Donut’ on the day.

Alan Griffin, Manager from W.B.R Credit Union expressed his enthusiasm for the project stating that “We are really looking forward to our ‘Donate 4 Donut’ fundraiser and hope that as many people as possible will be able to donate on the day. We are also doing some internal fundraising with our staff by having a non-uniform day and early breakfast fundraiser. The Southern Area Hospice Services are a very worthy cause and provide invaluable care and support to patients in the community”