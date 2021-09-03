Hundreds to walk in Newry to raise funds for brothers' life saving US trip

Hundreds of people are set to walk 10km on Sunday September 12th to raise funds so that two young brothers can go to the US for pioneering, lifesaving treatment.

Organised by Newry-headquartered company Around Noon, the walk is in aid of the Brody + Cooper appeal which raises funds to help Brody (8) and Cooper (5) Peden fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare and severe form of muscular dystrophy that is incurable and life-limiting.

Thanks to ground-breaking treatment they are receiving in the US, they are making great progress. However, the family simply can’t fund the treatment without the help and support of family, friends and the local community. Costs amount to £150,000 each year.

Around Noon’s fundraising walk starts at 9am on Sunday 12th September at Mc Kevitt’s Service Station (Barneys), on the border of the Old Dublin Road Newry, walking to ‘The Mast’ and back; those interested can register their interest by contacting the Brody + Cooper appeal Facebook page.

All money raised through the walk will go towards Brody and Cooper’s treatment and will support the brothers’ practical needs, making a real difference to these amazing little boys in their fight against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The money will enable the brothers to go to the US for treatment in October as well as help fund other future trips.

Around Noon is encouraging local people to create a team of 10 people, asking each person to raise £100 each, with the aim of having 25 teams, therefore raising £25,000. If there is anyone who would like to also register on the day, please register at 8.30am at the starting point and a £20 registration fee payable.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon said: “Brody and Cooper’s Aunt, Mary McMahon, is one of our team at Around Noon and has taken on responsibility for fundraising for the campaign to support Brody and Cooper’s parents and to help the boys get the treatment they need. We really wanted to support

Mary and also to contribute to the boys’ treatment, so we have organised the walk to raise funds, and we’re encouraging our own team, family and friends, and also other members of the community to get involved.

It’s an incredibly important cause and we’d love to see the local community really getting behind it.”

For more information on Brody + Cooper, visit https://www.brodyandcooper.com/