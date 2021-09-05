Police probe series of burglaries which may be linked

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following reports of a series of burglaries which occurred in the Ballymena area on Sunday August 29th.

Police received a report at approximately 11.50am that entry had been gained to a property in the Douglas Terrace area between 5am and 5.30am and a number of items taken and later recovered from it.

Police received a further report of a burglary in the Castle Gardens area which occurred in the early hours of Sunday August 29th in which the victim discovered that a Tesco bag containing a number of items had also been taken.

It was then reported that criminal damage had been caused during attempted burglaries at two properties in Edward Street which is understood to have occurred sometime between 1am and 8am in the early hours of August 29th.

A vehicle was also damaged in the area of Larne Road Link around 4am on Sunday August 29th.

At this stage a potential link between these incidents is being investigated.

Detective Constable Oswald said: “We want every member of our community to feel safe and protected whilst also being enabled and encouraged to feel in control of their own home security and safety. Please make security part of your daily routine. Close and lock all doors and windows, even if you are only popping out for a few minutes. Consider security lights. Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1008 29/08/21.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/