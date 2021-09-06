Joint approach by Councils to tackling climate change

LOUTH County Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have held a joint tree planting ceremony to symbolise their joint approach to tackling climate change.

Both Councils work collaboratively on a range of social, economic and environmental issues for the benefit of their citizens as part of the Strategic Alliance formed in 2011. The Strategic Alliance meets on a regular basis to monitor and discuss a range of development projects and issues affecting both regions, including Climate Adaption policies.

The Councils share information and develop best practice in addressing the threats and opportunities posed by Climate Change. As well as looking at practical projects such as renewable energy, energy storage, electric vehicles, biodiversity and preparedness for flooding, the group will organise events to share best practice and raise awareness and look at cross border funding opportunities.

In recognition of this joint action, both Councils met on Thursday 2 September to plant an Ornamental Pear Tree in Corry Park, Newry, and an Oak Tree in Ice House Hill Park, Dundalk, as a symbol of the work they are engaged in around these policies.

Newry, Mourne and Down Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason and Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Pio Smith, who helped plant the trees, welcomed the work done to date by both Councils.

Councillor Mason said, “I am delighted to plant this tree in this beautiful historic park. I fully support the tree planting event which is one of a number of joint initiatives between both councils. Trees not only improve the appearance of an area but also help reduce pollution from passing traffic, mitigate against climate change risks and improve the area for biodiversity.”

Councillor Smith said, “I commend this joined-up approach to addressing climate change. Trees provide a multitude of benefits, particularly in relation to improving air quality. They also have a positive impact on those living around them in terms of their mental health and wellbeing.”