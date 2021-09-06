Showing sheep is child's play for Archie

BANK holiday Monday and it was a case of bucket in hand and off we go for two-year old Archie Latimer from Bessbrook.

But it wasn’t the beach and sand castles that Archie had in mind. Together with his dad, Mark and mum, Sinead, Archie was off to the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Bank Holiday Show and Sale being held in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

The bucket was to help dad, Mark, prepare their pedigree Beltex Sheep for the show ring.

Mark and his grandfather, David Brown, are well-known Beltex breeders and their Brownville Flock is highly regarded in Beltex circles.

And Archie’s help didn’t go amiss with the team picking up three seconds on the day…second in the Ram Lamb class with Brownville Goldie ET, Lot 55; second in the Shearling Ewe class with Brownville Flirty ET, Lot 85 and second in the Ewe Lambs class with Brownville Gem, Lot 95.

Looks like Archie is gearing up to be a valuable member of the Brownville Flock team!