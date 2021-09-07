Council spent £800 removing UDA flag erected outside its offices in Limavady

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council spent £800 removing a UDA flag erected outside its offices in Limavady.

Council staff faced "intimidation" upon attempting to take down the loyalist paramilitary flag in early July when it was erected on a flagpole outside the building on Connell Street.

An outside contractor was subsequently employed by the council to remove the flag and flagpole, a councillor said.

