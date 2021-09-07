Healthy horticulture section launched

THE Horticulture Forum and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have recently launched the Healthy Horticulture section as part of the 2021 Show.

This popular display highlights the importance of horticulture in Northern Ireland and showcases the range of benefits that it brings, from improving both your physical and mental health and welling as well as highlighting the importance of protecting our planet and the environment around us.

This year, Healthy Horticulture are delighted to welcome Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Rural Support-Social Farming to join them at the Show.

Exciting developments this year include the launch of Parful Produce promoting the best of local produce in NI as well as the creation of a new centre piece exhibit that is set to engage, inspire and educate visitors to the Show.

As always there is something for everyone in the popular Horticulture marquee. Attractions returning this year include the competitive Fill Your Boots competition, the fun filled Kids Knowledge Trail as well as the Popular Mighty Spud. Furthermore, NI’s top horticulture producers and trade association’s representatives will be on hand to promote the benefits of horticulture from the green fingered hobby grower to the large scale producers.

Denise Kelso, Chair of the Horticulture Committee commented, “

This year’s Show will run from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September, that’s four action packed days of family fun. Come along and visit us this year, whether you’re from the city or countryside, a first time visitor or repeat show-goer, we hope to see you there.

Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Please note this year tickets are day specific only and must be purchased prior to the Show. Conditions of entry can be found online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk