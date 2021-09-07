Sharon plans to take her cancer fight to London

AN Antrim woman being treated for a rare form of ovarian cancer is still planning to seek further treatment in London after her latest round of treatment in Belfast concluded.

Sharon Ellis (right) was diagnosed with Stage 2b ovarian cancer in 2017, which has developed into stage four granulosa cell tumours.

Sharon has been told that surgery is not an option in Northern Ireland, as there is too much cancer in her body.

However Sharon’s devoted sisters are attempting to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where a doctor has said that hormone treatment and surgery is available.

Sharon said this week that after five rounds of chemotherapy, there has been no growth in her tumours - but wants further treatment rather than waiting for them to grow larger.

“As I have said previously I am not happy with the plan of no treatment until the disease awakens.” she said.

“With that in mind I will be asking for continued treatment to keep attacking my disease in hope of shrinkage, that I may then have surgery in London.”

The family has so far raised £6,600 of a £50,000 goal

sharon- get-cancer-treatment and follow Sharon’s journey at the ‘Sharon's Journey with Ovarian Cancer’ page on Facebook.