Town centre masterplan meetings are to be held

THE PUBLIC will be able to access draft Town Centre Masterplans at a series of events over the coming weeks.

The draft Town Centre Masterplans were approved in principle by the council in June.

The next stage to advance the draft Town Centre Masterplans is a series of public engagement events.

Flyers will be distributed to Town Centre Businesses in advance to promote the events.

Officers are also planning drop-in sessions at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre, subject to ongoing restrictions.

These sessions will be supported by online briefings.

The meetings are scheduled to be held on Wednesday 25 August from 6-7pm at Lillian Bland, Glengormley, Tuesday 31 August from 6-7pm in the Town Hall, Ballyclare, Thursday 2 September from 6-7pm at Crumlin Leisure Centre, Wednesday 8 September from 6-7pm in the Old Court House, Antrim and Thursday 9 September from 6-7pm at Neillsbrook Community Centre, Randalstown.