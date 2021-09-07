Murder charge is withdrawn

A MURDER charge against a man accused of killing his partner at a glamping site on Seacoast Road near Limavady has been formally withdrawn following his death in custody.

Thomas Davidson, of Collinward Avenue, Newtownabbey, was being held on remand at Maghaberry Prison awaiting trial for the alleged killing of Kathleen Brankin, 37, at Swanns Bridge, when he died last month.

The 53-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murdering the young mother-of-one who was found dead on decking at the Glamping Resort where the couple had been staying.



*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*