A new challenge for fundraiser Harry

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A KIND-HEARTED Limavady High School pupil, who ran 12km to raise £14,000 for the Air Ambulance NI and Garvagh's Gorran Primary School, has his sights set on a new challenge.

A huge crowd turned out to support super-fit Harry Smyth, now 12, when he completed Harry's Run in memory of his father, the late Peter Smyth, who died in a road accident on the outskirts of Coleraine in 2019.

Harry, his sister Ellie and their proud mum Caroline are all volunteers for the Air Ambulance NI and have helped out at various events

Caroline said: “Harry is a kind and caring boy and the charity is understandably very close to our hearts.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130