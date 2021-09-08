Newry SureStart celebrates 21 years of delivering services to local families

The staff of Newry SureStart launched its 21 days of celebrations to mark 21 years of delivering services in Newry city.

Based in Newry Early Years Children & Family Centre on the Warrenpoint Road the project has supported thousands of families since 2000 with its vast range of services including midwifery, health visiting, speech and language therapist, play development, family support, parenting support, developmental programme for two to three year olds, creche support and minibus transport.

With a skilled team of almost 40 staff all services are FREE and aim to help parents & carers in their role and to enhance children’s development. The project is funded by the Department of Education through the Health & Social care Board.

The Project Manager, Anne Rice stated ‘Newry SureStart recognises the changing roles and needs within families and develop its services in response to these needs. Throughout the pandemic the project continued to deliver services via zoom, phone support, garden gate visits, home visits, one to one support and small group activities. The staff team have been amazing, and we are very proud of the project and the work we do’

Twenty-one years on the project is now delivering services to some of the children it supported in its early years who have now become parents themselves. This is a true testimony to the work of the project with families continuing place their trust in the staff and their services.

The project hopes as many families as possible can join them over the 21 days of celebrations with all activities being advertised on its Facebook page.