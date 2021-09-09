Clare 'braved the shave' for Macmillan

BALLYMENA woman Clare Montgomery braved the shave to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer last week.

Clare has raised £400 to date and hopes to boost that sum still further.

She said: “For my 50th birthday I very daringly got my ears pierced for a second time!

“For my 60th birthday I got married for the second time and for my 70th I thought I would push the boat out and make some money for Macmillan cancer by having my head shaved.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has donated money. We have raised over £400 to date, between private and Facebook donations.

“The donation page, under my name, Clare Montgomery, is still open for anyone who would still like to contribute.

“Donations can also be made at SK salon Wellington Street, Ballymena.

“A huge thank you is due to Jonny Hill who shaved my head free of charge.”