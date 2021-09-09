Fire at local apartments

Schools no longer required to undertake contact tracing
Emergency services responded to a report of a fire in the newly built block of apartments at the junction of Princes Street and Galgorm Road at lunchtime today (picture Jackson Minford).
Smoke damage could be seen at a window on the second floor of the building which has only recently been completed.
There are no official reports of injuries but it has been reported that a person was receiving medical attention nearby. Traffic has been delayed in the area.