Oh Boy! Local duo go through to next stage of TV talent contest

LOCAL singing stars Bello Duo have been tipped for the top of a new game show after sailing through to the semi-finals.

Hosted by Vogue Williams, the star-studded panel consisting of judges out to find Ireland’s next big star includes Boy George, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra.

But there’s a twist. After each act, the performers will be offered a cash buyout to leave the show.

If the acts accept the money, they will abstain from the opportunity to win the ultimate jackpot of €50,000.

Victoria McClements from Antrim and her partner Conor Taggart took part at the weekend as part of their popular double act, Bello Duo - and they were a big hit, with their audition - and a preview video filmed in the Castle Gardens - being shown on Virgin Media One.

Victoria reported: “A dream came true for us when our audition for ‘The Big Deal’ was aired on TV.

“Words can’t describe the feeling of getting to stand up and sing to a celebrity panel of world class judges in the iconic 3Arena, Dublin

“After not singing for almost a year, we can easily say this was the best moment of our lives.

“We where shocked that we were the only act last night to get five votes, making it through to the Semi-Final!

“It meant the world that the judges, crowd and people at home were behind us. “e can’t thank you enough - you are making our dreams come true.”

The couple performed Let This Be Our Prayer to tears and a standing ovation from the judges.

Boy George told Victoria that she needed to work on her confidence, while Jedward remarked that they ‘transported everyone to a cathedral in Italy’.

With a full board of votes, Bello Duo made a clean sweep through to the next round, with pundits predicting that they’re the act to beat.