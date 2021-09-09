Respect will be keyword for community group

A new Residents’ Association has been formed in the Harryville area.

And the primary aim of the group, which held its election meeting in late August, will be to foster a sense of respect throughout the community.

Like many areas, Harryville has been plagued by littering and instances of anti-social behaviour and the group are to focus on the roots of these problems prior to drawing up a long term strategy to rejuvenate the area.

A spokesperson said: “This will not be an overnight solution. To really make a difference will take time, energy and commitment.

“Our first requirement is to foster respect throughout this community.

“From there we can build our platform to ensure Harryville has a bright future. We will be asking the people of the area to play their part in various projects.

“It is an easy option to complain on social media but now is the time to come forward and show you care. It is early days for this group and we have to really find our feet.

“During this learning curve we would ask for the backing of local people.”

Officers:- Chair - Colin Crawford; Vice Chair - John Allen ; Secretary - Rosemary McCrory; Treasurer - Mandy Turner.

Committee:-Karen Dickey; ; Trish Cathcart; Ann Gibson; Jason McTaggart ; Mya McCrory; Zarra-Louise Bamber (missing from photo)