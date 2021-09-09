'Ridiculous' proposal for play park phone mast

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has described the proposal to erect a 20-metre phone mast in the middle of Belleeks as ‘ridiculous’

The Newry & Armagh MLA has said, ‘aside from anything else, the thing will be an eye sore. I’ve been on the doors with residents who have told me that whilst there is an urgent need for better phone reception, they think the proposal to have the mast erected beside a children’s play park is just ridiculous.

‘I have collected signatures from locals opposing the placement of the mast and I am pushing for it to be located elsewhere.

‘My message is simple - there needs to be a bit of common sense here, it’s not as if we’re stuck for space in the area. Network providers need to listen to the concerns of local people and find an alternative location for their mast - it’s as simple as that."