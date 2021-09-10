Charlotte joins family law firm

NEWRY law firm Donnelly Neary & Donnelly this week welcomed Charlotte Neary to the family firm having completed her professional legal studies at Queens University Belfast.

Charlotte follows in the footsteps of her Great uncle PJ O’Hare and her Grandfather Kevin, parents Kevin and Jenny as well as her bother Daniel in joining the legal profession.

Donnelly Neary & Donnelly and its sister company SC Connolly are part of The Law Group with offices in Newry, Castlewellan, Crossmaglen, Portadown, Dungannon, Omagh and Banbridge. Charlotte will take up a permanent position within Probate and Property Department at Donnelly Neary & Donnelly.

Welcoming Charlotte to her new role within the firm, Managing Partner Kevin Neary said, ‘It gives me great pleasure to welcome Charlotte to the family firm which has provided professional and practical legal services in Newry going back almost 120 years. She joins her brother Daniel and myself and I know she will excel in her new permanent role.’

‘Charlotte is a former pupil of Sacred Heart Grammar School in Newry and a First-Class Law graduate of Trinity College Dublin. Over the past two years she has completed her Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Studies whilst with us at DND Law.’

‘The legal profession is an honourable profession; it is challenging but rewarding. Charlotte has proven to be a diligent apprentice solicitor; she works hard and has a great attention to detail. Her empathy for the client is outstanding, she is tenacious in her approach to her casework, and I know her work ethic will serve the people of Newry well for many years to come.’

‘We are a growing and progressive law firm with over twenty solicitors across our branch network, one of the largest firms outside of Belfast covering general legal practice to a range of specialisms and I know she will enjoy all the challenges a modern firm like ours presents.’

Speaking this week Charlotte explained, “Law is something I have always been passionate about, and I follow in the footsteps of my parents and brother into the profession. I am grateful to them, the entire team at DND Law and The Law Group who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout my academic and professional journey.’

‘This week has been significant for me as I become a fully qualified solicitor, but also for many other women in the legal profession as Dame Justice Siobhan Keegan takes up her role as Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice. Dame Keegan, who is also a former pupil of Sacred Heart Grammar School in Newry, has demonstrated there is no glass ceiling within our profession for women’

‘Almost 120 years ago my family first set up a law firm in Newry, I am really looking forward to what the future holds, for me personally and for the firm. Our profession and company is ever changing, and I would encourage any other young person considering career choices to consider law, it takes hard work, but it can be a very rewarding profession.’