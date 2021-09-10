Glenpark Estate seeking local historians for new initiative

THE new owners of the former history park outside Omagh are calling on experts in local history, and former employees of the park, to help in a new initiative to update the signage and audit replica buildings at the park.

Located at the foot of the Gortin Glens just outside Omagh, Glenpark Estate has undergone a massive transformation project over the past six-months, and many years after it closed it doors, the site of the former Ulster History Park is once again a bustling visitor attraction.

Many of the original replica historic buildings are still on site, but the original signage hasn't stood the test of time.

The new owners are now undertaking a project to update and replace all the signage so that visitors can once again travel back in time and get an accurate description of how our ancestors lived.

Owner, Richard Beattie, says "Bringing this much loved local attraction back to life has been an amazing opportunity and over the summer months we've welcomed visitors from all over the UK and Ireland to this little corner of Tyrone.

"We're now looking for any local experts in Irish history or former employees of the Ulster History Park to help us audit the remaining replica buildings and update the signage so that the Estate once again becomes a true walk through time."

The team at Glenpark Estate are looking for volunteers to come on site, explore the grounds and help us to update all the information signage for the replica buildings.

"Your knowledge will help to bring history back to life and enrich the visitor experience at Glenpark Estate."

If you're interested in being involved with this project please send an email with your contact details to info@glenparkestate.com.

As well as a host of incredible replica historic buildings, Glenpark Estate is home to an open farm, soft play, caravan park, farm shop, wedding marquee, hotel rooms and a restaurant.