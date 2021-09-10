USPCA Pedal for Paws makes its return!

Northern Ireland animal charity, the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) has announced the return of its charity cycle event, ‘Pedal for Paws’.

Taking place Saturday 2nd October, the event will challenge fundraisers to take part in a gruelling yet scenic 20 mile journey from Newry to Scarva and back, following the canal towpath.

In line with the previous year’s protocol due to Covid-19 restrictions, the USPCA will maintain the virtual twist of the event, where participants are welcomed to take part in the challenge from their own local cycling path instead of the canal towpath.

The event offers a great opportunity to get into gear with your family and friends, create your own route, and take in the beautiful scenery found throughout Northern Ireland, all whilst supporting a great cause.

Commenting on the event, Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager said, “We’re excited to see the return of this popular event – last year we had fantastic support from the public and we hope to see some familiar faces tackle the challenge next month. It has been a really trying time for the charity and we are still heavily impacted by Covid-19, fundraising really is a lifeline for our work in helping animals in need.

“We can’t thank the public enough for their support of our work and we can’t wait to get them involved in the cycle, either on the Newry canal towpath, or virtually from their own preferred location. The event is a great way to enjoy the beauty Northern Ireland has to offer while also helping out a charity!” added Colleen.

The event’s registration fee is £10 with a suggested sponsorship of £50. For more information and to register please visit www.uspca.co.uk/events.