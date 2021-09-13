Kilkeel plumbing and heating engineer a Top Tradesperson

A PLUMBING and heating engineer from Kilkeel is through to the semi-finals of the renowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021 competition.

Damian Sherry, 33, has been in the trade for 12 years and owns Damian Sherry Plumbing & Heating. He has been selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for their customers.

Damian set up his own business two years ago after struggling with his mental health which, in part, was the result of difficulties at work. Since then, with the freedom of being his own boss and a keen passion to help others, Damian’s business has continued to grow and he now has a young apprentice working for him.

As part of his ongoing commitment to giving back, Damian was involved in various work at the Nightingale hospitals during the peak of the pandemic, and also supported the local community on nights and weekends by completing emergency call outs.

Damian, who is thrilled to have reached this stage, says: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition. I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry. “My work is my livelihood and passion. Having previously struggled with my mental health, setting up my own company has given me a new drive and focus; life is great, and I am now looking to give back to the community that has helped me so much. I have already taken on a young apprentice, and I hope I can take on even more in the future and help them grow as I continue to learn myself.”

Damian will join over 30 other semi-finalists in the interview stage with representatives from Screwfix to try and secure a place at a two-day virtual final event in September.

The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.