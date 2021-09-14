Britnie's journey

John Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A VIBRANT young Limavady lady has set-up an online blog to highlight her life-threatening struggle with a rare brain condition that has ruled her life since birth.

Seventeen year-old Britnie Moore had a seizure when she was only two days old which triggered a life-long battle with her physical and mental health.

Britnie's mother Jacqueline told the Northern Constitution: “I am constantly on edge in-case Britnie takes a seizure.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*

