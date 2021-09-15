Serious assault on vulnerable female in Newry

POLICE in Newry have launched an investigation after a serious assault on a female.

On Monday 13th September 2021, at approximately 17:20 hours in the Barcroft Park area of Newry above the football pitches, a vulnerable female was subjected to a prolonged assault by 3 male youths who physically assaulted her and threw stones at her and her property.

Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area that can name the suspects. Please call 101, reference number 1621 13/09/21.