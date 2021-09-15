Strabane BID releases new business plan

STRABANE BID are asking businesses to vote on whether to keep the organisation in place for another five years.

They have delivered on several different aspects so far including bringing over £80,000 spend into the local economy through the InStrabane gift card, promoting Strabane and its diverse mix of businesses far and wide, running window dressing and Christmas competitions to further promote and attract footfall into the town centre as well as implementing a fantastic festive programme including installing a Christmas tree at the Tinnies, light up gift boxes and playing festive music in the town centre to add to the atmosphere, all aimed at improving the local trading environment.

Strabane town centre development manager, Emma McGill, stated: "This is a crucial time for our business community, having just endured a global pandemic and the severe impacts that has had, including ongoing staffing issues, and the ever changing environment we are all living in. It is difficult to plan effectively for the future as there are so many unknowns.

"Strabane BID exists to support businesses and we have, in conjunction with feedback from our business members, developed a new business plan to plan forward our intentions over the next five year period.

"The business plan takes into account the severe difficulties faced by local businesses and puts in place a plan to address, overcome and grow as a result of that.

"The BID board have done a full strategy review to ensure BID is relevant and responsive to business’ needs and as a result have put in place a new mission, vision and set of commitments to ensure we are providing the best possible service to our members.”

The new business plan, which has received support and backing from council, has recently been distributed to businesses and they can expect hardcopies through their door this coming weekend.

Kieran Kennedy, chair of Strabane BID, added: “I am delighted to present this proposal to set out how we intend to work for, represent and support all of our local businesses over the next five year period.

"It’s an exciting time, especially with the £70m investment coming as part of the City Deal whereby our town centre stands to be transformed for the better and I would sincerely urge you to lend us your 'yes' vote in our upcoming ballot to make sure BID can represent and reflect your voice and views in the rolling out of this much needed radical change to our town.

"The commitment and expertise of our BID board members, alongside the recruitment of a full time town centre manager, now enables BID to be even more active and responsive to our business’ needs and emerging challenges.

"Ballot papers have now been issued so I would urge you to support us in voting 'yes' before September 23.”

Civica Election Services are the responsible body for running the ballot as an independent scrutineer and eligible levy paying businesses are being asked to submit their vote before.

Emma added: "Eligible businesses should now have received their ballot papers and we would encourage you to review the business plan and lend us your 'yes' vote so we can continue to provide an important service to our business members.

"If BID continues it will ensure the long term viability of the InStrabane gift card, town centre manager post, events, support and promotional activities which have been such a benefit to Strabane businesses.

"Without BID these initiatives will not be viable and will be lost to the town so it’s important that we do our best to keep Strabane BID and ensure a collective voice and input for our business community.”

To download a copy of Strabane BID’s business plan visit:

www.instrabane.org/renewal-ballot