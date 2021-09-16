PSNI confirms plan to dispose of Castlederg station

THE vacant police station in Castlederg will be put back on the market for sale, it's been confirmed.

The station, located on Castlefin Road at the entrance to the town, closed in 2013 and was then put up for sale.

The disposal of the station, alongside two other border stations in Aughnacloy and Warrenpoint, was subsequently halted in 2018 due to uncertainty presented by Brexit.

Earlier this year, police had said it had "no specific plans" for the vacant station but was willing to consider "any potential community use" for the site.

It has now confirmed that the "changing circumstances" of the UK's exit from the EU means that the sale of the station, along with the bases in Aughnacloy and Warrenpoint, can now proceed.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby SIngleton confirmed that the time is now right to put three border stations back on the market.

"We regularly assess our resources to ensure we are equipped as well as possible to keep people safe," he said.

"Castlederg was one of three stations which had previously been considered for disposal. Aughnacloy and Warrenpoint were the others.

"In 2018, because of the uncertainty around EU Exit, we looked at that decision and decided to pause their disposal.

"That decision has been kept under review and with the changing circumstances of EU exit, particularly in relation to UK/Ireland border arrangements, an operational review has recommended that the disposal of Castlederg, Aughnacloy and Warrenpoint stations can now recommence.

"On August 18, we wrote to the Northern Ireland Policing Board in their role as the owner of the police estate and in approving these stations for disposal to update them on this development."

All three stations are not currently in operational use and the PSNI have confirmed that this development is unrelated to the recent review of policing in South Armagh.

Castlederg-based Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairí McHugh, in welcoming the development said it frees up the potential for the site to be used for the economic and social regeneration of the area.

His party has long campaigned for the closure and demilitarisation of the station and in May he successfully brought a motion before council on matter paving the way for the local authority to engage with the Policing Board on the future of the vacant station.

Welcoming the news, councillor Hugh said: "I, along with party colleagues, have longed campaigned for this to happen. It is a very welcome, albeit somewhat belated development, for this local community

“Given the prime town centre location of the site, it frees up the potential for the socio-economic regeneration of the town and wider hinterland.

“I received unanimous support for a motion to Derry City and Strabane District Council in May to further consult with the Policing Board on the disposal of the site for this purpose and to seek to avail of further regeneration opportunities from within the City Deal, departmental funding as well as the upcoming £1bn Peace Plus Fund.

"This is a positive day which hopefully can be built upon in the time ahead."

Also reacting to the news, DUP West Tyrone MLA., Tom Buchanan, stressed the need to have a "strong and proactive police presence" continuing in the area.

Mr Buchanan, a member of the NI Policing Board, said: "The disposal of the former Castlederg station was previously suspended due to concerns regarding the impact of our exit from the EU on cross-border patterns of crime.

"Whilst we recognise the decision to press ahead at this stage is ultimately an operational decision, it is vital that communities living in this and other border areas see a strong and proactive police presence moving forward.

"Concerns around visibility and local resources have persisted for many years and it is crucial that families and businesses see these practically addressed moving forward.

"The Policing Board, as the owner of the PSNI estate, must ensure that any potential sale of this site is transparent and subject to rigorous scrutiny.

"There should be widespread local and community engagement before any decision on the future of the site is made.’’