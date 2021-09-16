Town mourns loss of 'great family man'

A WELL known figure in local sporting circle is being mourned after his tragic death at the weekend.

Brian Steen from Caulside Park passed away on Sunday at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Yvonne, father of Sarah and Mark and grandfather of Megan and Faith.

A service of thanksgiving for Brian's life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home on Wednesday at 2pm and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.

Mr Steen was a follower of Muckamore Cricket Club and turned up with his twin brother week in, week out to support the teams.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Brian was a regular down at Moylena and always there to support whenever he could.

“Our thoughts are with the Steen family at this difficult time and we will miss Brian dearly.”

His twin brother Paul said: “Totally devastated. I've lost my other half, my twin of 64 and a half years.

“A great family man to his wife, children and grandchildren.

“A great brother to me and Colin. Loved all his family.

“We phoned each other five times a day and did so much together. We will all miss him so much. Rest in Peace Brother.”

