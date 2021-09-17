Castlederg woman to take on intense fitness challenge

A HUSBAND and wife duo are set to put themselves through their paces as they get ready to embark on the Power of 4 challenge in aid of Childline’s 35th birthday.

Lauren and James Stone, both 26, live in Belfast and work together as part of the helpline team at NSPCC’s Service Centre in the north of the city.

The helpline provides adults with advice, guidance and support and can take action on their behalf if they have concerns about a child who is either being abused or is at risk of abuse.

The Power of 4 event, organised by debt strategists and NSPCC corporate partner Bell & Company, is in aid of NSPCC’s Childline service which celebrate its 35th birthday and will see participants in teams of four run or walk four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours covering a total of 48 miles from Wednesday, September 15 to Friday, September 17.

Lauren, originally from Castlederg, who will be joined by two other helpline staff, Grainne Boyle and Ellen Clift in a team of four, explained how her and James’ insight into the work of the NSPCC’s helpline played a huge part in deciding to sign up: “Since working at the helpline, we have naturally become aware of just how busy the service is and the crucial support the charity provides children with across Northern Ireland.

“Both the helpline and Childline are such crucial services. So, when the opportunity came to help raise funds, as well as the fact it’s Childline's 35th birthday this year, we couldn't miss out on it."

As they get ready to embark on the challenge, Lauren and James have been busy training alongside their one-year-old baby boy Jack, who will also be involved in the challenge.

Lauren explained: “We are planning on walking the challenge with our son Jack, who will be joining us on a number of the walks in his buggy.

“We have been busy training around Belfast and try to go for walks with Jack as often as possible. It isn’t always easy but we try our best to squeeze some training in where we can!”

Despite the length and commitment of the challenge, Lauren and James are excited to take part in the Power of 4 to help raise vital funds for the NSPCC, which has continued to support children and young people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really looking forward to the Power of 4, although we are a little nervous about the sleep deprivation, especially with an almost one-year-old! We both enjoy our sleep and I think the night-time walks are where we will both struggle.

“On the other hand, I know our team will have a laugh and support each other. Our amazing colleagues Grainne and Ellen will be there to keep us motivated along the way!”

Lauren concluded: “Childline is a truly amazing service. We know so many children reach out to speak with their amazing counsellors.

"I would urge parents, schools and anyone who works with children to make them aware of Childline and how they can contact them for support.”

Joanne McMaster, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are so pleased Lauren and James are taking part in the Power of 4 Challenge later this month.

"It is fantastic they have been busy training for the event to help raise money which will help make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people throughout Northern Ireland.

"As the Power of 4 challenge returns for its second year, it is set to be another brilliant event and wouldn’t be possible without our corporate partner Bell & Company, who came up with the idea and have gone above and beyond organising it.

“We wish Lauren and James, as well as Grainne and Ellen, the very best of luck as they get ready to embark on this challenge and thank them for all the hard work and training they have put in so far!”

To take part in Bell & Company’s epic Power of 4 Challenge, visit the website.

Whether you choose to pay a registration fee or fundraise your total target, every pound raised will help support local children when they have nowhere else to turn.