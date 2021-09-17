McGlone slams planned protests against Pride march in Cookstown

ORGANISERS of a protest against a Pride march have been told it “in no way reflects the view of the community” and urged to withdraw their application.

The second Mid-Ulster Pride march is due to take place in Cookstown this Saturday (September 18).

Free Presbyterians had protested outside a Cookstown hotel when the Mid-Ulster Pride committee launched its first parade and associated events in January 2020 and they also gathered in the town centre to protest at last year’s inaugural Pride Parade.

This year the Parades Commission website lists two simultaneous protests – one from a private individual and another from the organisation ‘Protest Against Mid-Ulster Pride’ with an anticipated attendance of 80.

SDLP Mid-Ulster assembly member Patsy McGlone called on organisers to withdraw their application and show tolerance and respect.

Full Story in this week's Courier

Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:

Click here for digital ePaper