Mulkerns scoop a hat trick in London at national industry awards

The team at Mulkerns are skipping all the way home from London this week, after scooping an incredible three award wins at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Convenience Awards puts some healthy competition between stores and supermarkets throughout 24 categories, and the Mulkerns EUROSPAR and SPAR teams came out on top, winning national titles including Sustainability Retailer of the Year and Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year, while Enya McAteer won the Convenience Rising Star of the Year award.

It comes off the back of Enya winning the Newcomer of the Year title at the Retail Industry Awards earlier this year.

Mulkerns stores are no strangers to winning national awards and have gained recognition of their independent retailing expertise for years, commended particularly for their commitment to their community and delivering sustainable retail practices.

Terry Mulkerns, the man at the helm of the empire said the whole team is delighted to pick up the awards as they ramp up for a month of more ceremonies; “We are so proud to have our initiatives recognised from national industry peers, and it is such a boost for our team who give their everything to the running of our business, no more so than in the past 18 months.

“To be recognised for our sustainability practices in our quest to be a more environmentally friendly retailer, and of course for all our advances in food-to-go, responding to how shopping changed during the lockdowns, is so rewarding after a challenging time.”

Some of the initiatives the store has in place include Zero Waste Wednesdays, compostable packaging and removal of up to 80% of plastic packaging from fruit and veg, refill stations and reusable cups. The store has also kept the momentum going on their food-to-go sales through meal deals, ‘fakeaways’ and continuing to keep on top of food trends for their shoppers.

Speaking of Enya’s win, Terry was full of pride; “Enya is one of the most impressive retail managers in Northern Ireland, steering our Jonesborough SPAR with confidence and empowering the whole team to make a positive impact on the community. She leads by example and that clearly shone through for her to pick up her second national award this year!”

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group extended his congratulations to the Mulkerns team, adding; “Once again, independent retailers in Northern Ireland are setting the standard for retailing across the UK. Congratulations to all at Mulkerns for these fantastic wins, and best of luck for the remainder of the national awards season this month!”

Mulkerns will now anticipate the results of the upcoming Retail Industry Awards taking place in London on 21st September, and the Forecourt Trader Awards on the 30th where they are finalists for another six awards.