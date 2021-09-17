New outdoor feature bringing joy to Harold McCauley House residents

A NEW outdoor feature has been unveiled at Harold McCauley House in Omagh, bringing great joy to residents.

A spokesperson for Harold McCauley House said: "We are blessed to be situated along the banks of the Camowen River and enjoy its surroundings. We also love our gardens and what nature brings with it.

"We at Harold McCauley House were delighted to receive funding from HSBC which enabled us to commission an amazing centre piece for our outdoor living area with the help of Mark Hunter from I AM Arcader Ltd.

"We met with Mark on a number of occasions and explained what exactly we needed and wanted.

"We had seen numerous raised flower beds online, but wanted ours to be extra special. We wanted it to promote inclusion, communication along with giving a sense of achievement and motivation to our residents and to enable them to feel pride in their workmanship.

"We were delighted when Mark came back to us with his idea of the octagonal raised flower bed and we put our complete trust in him and his vast knowledge and experience and he did not disappoint.

"Mark designed, engineered and produced and amazing centre piece which adds to our newly named outdoor living area, 'River-Side Garden.

"Our residents are responsible for the planting and upkeep for their own section of the flower bed and it is the perfect height for accessibility."

The spokesperson said the unique feature has brought great "enjoyment and achievement" to residents and staff.

"A special thanks must go to Ruth Mitchell and Coral Young for their guidance and support and sharing their gardening experience with us, also to Wesley Crawford for his attention to detail with our Summer house and our newly paved outside dining area," she said.

"This wonderful area allows for many hours of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for us all at Harold McCauley House.

"Our River-front Garden enables our residents to not only enjoy gardening but to meet and spend precious time with their loved ones and our newly refurbished summer house is a quaint and inviting retreat from the summer sun.

"We are already thinking ahead for the spring and have received some donations from local businesses to purchase bulbs for the spring time, which will enable us to have a wonderful display in our raised flower bed through-out the year and would welcome any further donations or bulbs, flowers and seeds.

"We also welcome any hints, tips and guidance on what we could put into our raised flower beds now that the summer is coming to an end, so that our residents can continue to enjoy the great outdoors, our summer house and our River-side Garden, which is a calming and relaxing area to sit and gaze at the beautiful outdoors.

"This would mean so much to us all here at Harold McCauley House and would enable our residents to plant and watch the flowers grow and enjoy the splendour of the great outdoors.

"A massive thank you must go to HSBC whom without their funding, none of this would have been achievable for us and in particular to Rachel Shaw, network manager for HSBC, for all her help and assistance."