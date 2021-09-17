Strabane woman selected as MLA for Foyle

A STRABANE woman who is among two new Sinn Féin MLAs at Stormont says she has entered politics to make a difference to peoples' lives.

Community development worker, Ciara Ferguson, replaces Martina Anderson, who alongside Karen Mullan, stood down from the roles following a review and restructure of the party in the city.

Mrs Ferguson, who is originally from the town, was selected alongside Pádraig Delargy, a primary school teacher, at a party selection contest last Wednesday to represent the Foyle constituency in the Assembly.

The new MLAs signed the roll of members at Stormont on Monday and formally took their seats in the Assembly where they were welcomed by speaker, Alex Maskey, as business resumed following the summer recess.

Mrs Ferguson, a mother-of-three and a former pupil of Strabane Grammar School, says she is passionate about creating more jobs, more homes and promoting the conversation on a united Ireland.

"I grew up in Strabane but have worked across Derry for over 20 years," she said.

"All my life, my priority has been the betterment of our communities and making sure that workers and families get their fair share.

"I have a track record of getting things done and as a mother, I understand the issues facing parents and carers when it comes to childcare and the everyday challenges of raising a family.

"I'm in politics to make a difference for people and families and that means delivering jobs and investments, more social and affordable homes, and better mental health services."

She added: "This is an exciting time of change. We have never been closer to a united Ireland and our city has so much potential to grow and thrive, and I will work with an All-Ireland team to ensure that a transformed Derry takes its place at the heart of a new republic."

Educated at Ulster University Magee, Mrs Ferguson has been a community development worker for over 20 years, helping to sustain existing and developing new front-line services in disadvantaged communities.

She has helped many children, young people, families, and communities across the city and has worked in social survey research for over ten years and has led on major community consultations across the district.

The new Foyle MLA has also been been the chairperson of the Outer North Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership for over 11 years and has been to the fore of some major community infrastructure projects including community centres, play parks and sporting facilities.

Speaking after the selection convention, the party's Donegal TD., Pearse Doherty, extended his congratulations.

“Pádraig and Ciara will both bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to our Assembly team at such a crucial time for politics across the island of Ireland and a new era for Sinn Féin in Derry," he said.

“They will a play huge role in helping to establish Derry and the North West as a thriving, modern city with more jobs, more social and affordable homes and ensure that commitments to Magee, the detox centre and health services are honoured.

“As part of Sinn Féin’s all-island team, they will work to ensure that Derry takes its rightful place in a United Ireland at the heart of an economically reinvigorated North West region.

“I also want to thank outgoing MLAs Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson for all the hard work they have done on behalf of this constituency and Sinn Féin as they take up new important roles in the party.”