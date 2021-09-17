Immerse yourself in the arts as Culture Night returns

IF you've been missing the thrill of live performance over the past year then you'll be delighted to see the diversity of creative and cultural experiences on offer tonight (Friday) as part of Culture Night 2021.

A full programme of free events will take place at various venues across Derry and Strabane celebrating arts and culture in all their fabulous formats, from poetry trails, exhibitions, tours and workshops.

Many of the venues will be hosting drop in events, so visitors can take in an array of cultural experiences, all within a short distance.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said the programme was brimming with local talent.

"Culture Night offers the perfect opportunity to experience new forms of arts and culture in a relaxed and welcoming environment, where people can enjoy small tasters of performance and animation.

"We have all missed the unique and immersive atmosphere of a live show over the past year, and while lots of our local artists have taken their work online it just doesn't compare to the emotive experience of music or theatre enjoyed as part of an audience.

"Culture Night provides a platform for local artists to showcase their material and connect with new audiences, so I am delighted to see a return of the programme this year with all the relevant health and safety measures in place at the various venues."

This year's programme spans a range of genres including literature, history, theatre and cinema.

Among the many highlights are a tour of the historic Boom Hall, exploring the story of one of the city's most fascinating landmarks over the centuries; a look at the Hidden History of Placenames at Chultúrlann Uí Chanáin; Luminare Music Sessions at St Augustines Church; Rayon Vert and The Fully Automatic Model in the MAPA Theatre, NWRC; and a special Organ Recital - from Classical to the Movies! at the city's beautiful Guildhall.

This is the 16th annual celebration of Culture Night which aims to connect people and culture, promoting discussion and appreciation of the arts on an accessible level for all.

Arts and Culture manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kerr, said he was delighted to see the programme return in a more traditional format this year.

"This has been a very challenging period for the arts sector, and Culture Night provides a great opportunity for people to dip their toe in the water once again and support the local creative community at smaller, carefully managed events.

"It offers tremendous variety and as the events are free it's a chance to see new things which perhaps you wouldn't normally buy a ticket for. I hope to see a great turn out and a real buzz about the city and district this Friday," he said.

So whether you love live music, painting, poetry, story-telling or even all the fun of the circus, Culture Night will have something to offer everyone.

For more information on individual events plus times go to www.CultureNight.ie/Derry or follow the Facebook page @DerryStrabaneCultureNight. Pick up a printed brochure with full listings and a handy map at participating venues now.