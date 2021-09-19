Ennis new Deputy Chair of Justice committee

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis sets to take up a new role of Deputy Chair of the Justice Committee as the Assembly returns from recess.

The South Down MLA said,

“I am honoured to be appointed to the position of Deputy Chair of the Justice Committee this week as the Assembly returns from recess.

“As Deputy Chair I’m committed to offering a close hand to advise and assist the minister on matters within their responsibility but to scrutinise ministerial proposals and legislation, to develop policy that’s fit for modern society.

“The Department for Justice plays a key role in the consideration and development of legislation.

“The Current work of the Justice Committee includes a review of the principles of the Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims Bills, The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and Considerations for the Damages (Return on Investment) Bill.

“As I take on the role of Deputy Chair, I will continue to voice the concerns of the constituents of South Down and always act in their best interests.”